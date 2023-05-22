UP man booked for threatening to kill Rahul Gandhi

Lucknow: A case was registered against a man for allegedly threatening to kill Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the case was registered against a man, identified as Manoj Rai who hails from Gorakhpur.



The threat was received on Congress media convenor Lallan Kumar's phone on March 25 this year, the police said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)