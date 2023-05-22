    Menu
    UP man booked for threatening to kill Rahul Gandhi

    The Hawk
    May22/ 2023

    Rahul Gandhi

    Lucknow: A case was registered against a man for allegedly threatening to kill Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, police said on Monday.
    According to the police, the case was registered against a man, identified as Manoj Rai who hails from Gorakhpur.

    The threat was received on Congress media convenor Lallan Kumar's phone on March 25 this year, the police said.
    "A case registered for threatening to kill Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Congress media convenor Lallan Kumar in Lucknow's Chinhat police station. The threat call was received on Lallan Kumar's phone on March 25. The caller had identified himself as Manoj Rai, a resident of Gorakhpur," the police said.
    Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

