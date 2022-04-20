UP Man Bites Off Woman's Finger, Pokes Husband's Eye Over Children's Fight

Amroha: A fight among children belonging to two families in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha distrct took an ugly turn when the father of one of the children bit off a woman's finger and poked a sharp-edged weapon into her husband's eye.

"The incident occurred on Wednesday when children of two families got involved in a fight. Their parents intervened and one of the parents then started abusing the other couple - Vijendra and Anita," said police officer Ravindra Singh.

During the argument, the accused attacked the woman and inserted a sharp object into her husband's eye.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged and the matter is being investigated. The accused has been missing following the incident, said police.

The injured have been sent for medical examination to understand the extent of injury.