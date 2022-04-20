UP makes out case for central nod for pharma hub

Lucknow: In case all goes well, Uttar Pradesh could emerge as a manufacturing hub for pharmaceuticals in the country. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took the initiative in this regard by writing a letter to Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers Sadanand Gowda around a month ago about the possibilities the northern state offers in this field.

Now, the state is awaiting the central government response on the matter.

India is at the third spot in drug manufacturing in the world. It is dependent on China for raw material/basic salts for certain drugs, ranging from 80 to 100 per cent in certain cases.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, global supply chains have been disrupted. Even the risk of importing such material has increased due to the pandemic.

NITI Aayog, Health Ministry and other departments concerned thus decided to make the country self-reliant in the field of drugs and medical equipment manufacturing, which in turn will be a fillip to the ''Make in India'' initiative of the central government.

The Union Cabinet recently gave the nod for setting up four such parks across the country.

In his letter, the Chief Minister made out a case for Noida and Lucknow for setting up the proposed parks. He pointed out that four drug research labs were already situated in Lucknow while many drugs and medical equipment were already being manufactured in the state capital.

On the other hand, Noida is counted among the most developed industrial areas in the country. It will further receive a boost once the upcoming Jewar airport is completed, which will make exports easy.

"Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes to make India a $5-trillion economy in the next five years, the state wants to become a $1-billion economy. Hence, Uttar Pradesh should be allotted four bulk drugs or medical equipment parks," Yogi Adityanath said in his letter.

MSME Principal Secretary Dr Navneet Sehgal said: "The Centre is considering the pharma hub proposal. A detailed project report is being prepared. Uttar Pradesh is preparing a detailed report. We will begin work as soon as we get the green signal from the Centre."

It is pertinent to mention here that the states where these parks will be set up will be eligible for many relaxations/incentives from the Union government. The Centre will build solvent recovery plants, common effluent treatment plants and drugs testing labs in such parks.

