UP Looks To Woo Investors, Vows Secure Environment

Lucknow: In a bid to woo investors, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to conduct roadshows, provide a safe and secure environment to industry so that it can give a "tough fight" to developed states like Gujarat in attracting funds.



"Gradually, Uttar Pradesh will be giving tough fight to developed states like Gujarat and Maharashtra. And, I am confident enough that we will be able to bring investments in the state in an year's time, which was together brought in the last five years," UP Industrial Development Minister Satish Mahana told PTI in an interview.

"Officials will be visiting different states like Gujarat, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra, and conduct roadshows in these states, while promoting UP as an investment destination. We will also interact with industrialists and prospective investors," he said. He lauded the implementation of the GST and said that the new tax system will effectively eliminate the concept of tax heaven, which will benefit the state in the long run. "The government of UP intends to provide a safe and secure industrial environment in the state. Towards this, a dedicated police force headed by specialised officer will be deputed at industrial clusters/areas in regions like Noida, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Bundelkhand and Poorvanchal. "Integrated police cum fire station will also be established in major industrial clusters/areas," Mahana said. The minister said that in the state budget for 2017-18 a provision of Rs 20 crore has been made for implementing Industrial Investment and Employment Generation Policy-2017. Also, funds have been provided for setting up the Special Investment Board to encourage industrial investment and a single window clearance system. "Till now incentive to industrialists was given in western UP. But now, the state government is planning to give incentives to industrialists who express interest in setting up their units outside Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad. Mahana also emphasised that the state government is implementing measures for ease of doing business in letter and spirit.