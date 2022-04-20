Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Lokayukta is all set to get more teeth to act against corrupt politicians and government employees at par with the states, including Madhya Pradesh. Former Lokayuktya, Justice (Retd) NK Mehrotra had made similar attempts during previous Samajwadi Party's government regime but his efforts failed to bear fruits as the Akhilesh Yadav government refused to oblige. Now with change of guard in the State, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to empower the state ombudsman with more `power' so that rampant corruption in high places in the government could be checked and culprits are sent to jail. Sources in the government confirmed that Lokayukta Justice (retd) Sanjay Mishra had dispatched a proposal making recommendation making some changes in the existing Lokayukta Act as it does not give adequate power to the state ombudsman to take corrective measures and check corruption at high places. According to sources, just like his predecessor, Justice(Retd) Mishra, also wanted that the UP Lokayukta have similar powers as his colleague is enjoying in neighboring Madhya Pradesh. Sources further confirmed that the state ombudsman strongly recommended that he should be given powers to start suo motu probe in case he receives any information of corruption or irregularity at high places. Till now, the hands of Lokayukta have been tied with a rule that any probe could not be started unless a complaint was received on a prescribed format supported by strong evidences to buttress charges of corruption against an government official. Sources said under the above prevalent conditions, 90 per cent of the applicants who turned up with inputs of corruption before Lokayukta, failed to complete the formality which restricted the state ombudsman to initiate probe in the matter. Similarly, state ombudsman wanted that similar to Madhya, Pradesh, UP Lokayukta should also be given power to carry out search operation on his own, without taking permission from the government. Likewise, in UP, at present if the Lokayukta wants investigations to get started against any officer by the sleuths of the Vigilance Establishment, the nodal government agency to check corruption at high place, and take legal action, he has to recommend the matter to the state government. The State ombudsman has also recommended that to prosecute a guilty official, he should be empowered to give orders directly and not to wait for the state government's nod for the same. At present, in UP, Lokayukta had to recommend it to State government and discretion of prosecution sanction rests with the government. In MP, Lokayukta has their own prosecuting officer and don't have to depend on government advocates so the state ombudsman wanted that such facilities should be also started in UP. In one another important recommendation, state ombudsman wanted that just like in Madhya Pradesh, where state ombudsman had his own `special courts' to make a speedy trial of the accused officer, such courts should be also notified in UP so that a message could be sent down the line by punishing the corrupt officers at the earliest. At present, majority of the corrupt officers who were held guilty in Lokayukta inquiry, go scot-free due to lengthy process of prosecution sanction as well as trial in courts. UNI