UP logs 340 fresh Covid-19 cases, 1104 recovered

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday recorded a total of 340 fresh Covid-19 infections, while the number of recovered patients touched 1,104 in the past 24 hours.

Currently, there are 7,221 active Corona patients in the state with recovery rate touching 98.3 per cent and positivity rate yesterday was just 0.1 per cent.

Of the total Covid patients in the state, 4,382 are in home isolation.

The containment areas in the state has gone down to 5,117 on June 14 against the highest of 83,000 on May 2 last.

According to state Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Navneet Sehgal here on Tuesday, the overall positivity rate in the state was 3.1 per cent.



Yesterday, 2 57,135 sample tests were done of Covid-19 and the total tests in the state has gone up to



5,38,59,954.

In Covid vaccination, the state has vaccinated 2,34,12,988 people so far. Yesterday, as many as 43,3857 people were vaccinated. Of the total vaccination, 1,95,76,091 were hive first dose and 38,36,897 were given second dose.

Mr Sehgel said till June 14 , the state has vaccinated over 51 lakh people under its mission June campaign and will achieve the target of one crore vaccination in a month.

