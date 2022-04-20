UP Liquor Traders Oppose New Excise Policy

Lucknow: 'Lucknow Liquor Association' has opposed new Excise policy 2018-19, approved by the UP government on January 23 and raised voice against e-lottery system and solvency certificate required for applying online.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, President of 'Lucknow Liquor Association' SP Singh said the new Excise Policy 2018-19 has many flaws. The e-lottery system has no authenticity as it is based on software and developed by a particular company. Besides requirement of solvency certificate to fill the online form for license of the shop, cannot be obtained in prescribed time, he pointed out.

Mr Singh said that it will take more than three months to get the solvency certificate and for the person belongs to rural area it is more difficult. One has to spend more than Rs 50,000 to obtain such certificate and there is no surety that he will get the licence for the shop. General Secretary of the Association Kanaihya Lal Maurya alleged that government wanted to eliminate small traders and hand over whole liquor business to the big companies. He said the state government has claimed that policy will promote entrepreneurs and armatures to the business but clauses given in the policy reflects that only big companies will be benefited with that. Mr Maurya said big companies want to capture whole liquor business of the state estimated at about Rs 23,000 crore per annum.

''It is very easy for big companies to get solvency certificate and many of them have already obtained it,'' he added.

Mr Maurya said liquor businessmen are already facing troubles after shops near highways, temples, mosques and schools were closed. Now the new Excise policy has raised questions on their existence.

Lucknow Liquor Association is connected with about 25 districts of the state covering all big cities. However, UP government has imposed new policy to end the monopoly of groups or traders in organised liquor retaling. The new policy provides for district wise wholesale licences instead of zonal licences and scrapping of the privileged Meerut special zone comprising districts of west Uttar Pradesh. UNI