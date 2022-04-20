UP Likely To Have New DGP This Month

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police O P Singh, who earned accolades for facilitating police commissionerate system in the capital city and set to retire on January 31, has said there is no possibility of his extension.

Earlier, it was reported that Singh might get a three-month extension. According to sources here on Wednesday, Singh, an IPS officer of 1983 batch, will complete his two-year tenure on January 23 just before his retirement and is likely to be appointed as new Chief Information Commissioner of the state.

The officers from 1984 batch till 1988 are now in race for the top UP cop's post. Director General of Bureau of Police Research and Development, AP Maheshwari, a 1984 batch IPS officer who will retire on February 2021 and S Javeed Ahmed, also of the same batch and going to retire on March 2020 were on the seniority list but their chances are very remote as Maheshwari is in the Centre while Ahmed has already held the post during Samajwadi Party regime. DG Vigilance, Dr Hitesh Chandra Awasthi, an IPS officer of 1985 batch will retire in June 2021 and present DG RPF Arun Kumar, also of the same batch, was the next contenders. Both remained in the CBI for a long period. 1986 batch Jawahar Lal Tripathi and Mahenadra Modi would also retire this year while their batchmate Javed Akhtar and Naseer Kamal both were on central deputation so they were out of race for the top post.

Sujanveer Singh, also of 1986 batch in presently posted as DG Training and is due to retire on September 2021, is also not in the race.

The two other top contenders of the DG post were 1988 batch IPS officers Anand Kumar, posted as DG (Jails) and also holding additional charge of DG (home guards) and DG Police Recruitment and Promotional Board, RK Vishwakarma. Both the officers held the ADG (law and order) post for long time but Kumar had edge as he was known to be trusted officer of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Another officer who is also in the race is 1987 batch IPS officer, Rajendra Pal Singh, presently posted as DG Economic Offence Wing and also holding charge of DG Special Investigation Team. Singh had a long tenure as he will retire on February 2023.

It may be mentioned that OP Singh, along with DG Intelligence Bhawesh Kumar Singh, DG Special Enquiry, Mahendra Modi, would retire this month while DG Human Right, DL Ratnam would complete his tenure next month. DG CB CID Virendra Kumar and S Javeed Ahmed would retire in March. UNI