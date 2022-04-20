UP likely to extend lockdown after PM's meeting with Yogi on Saturday

Lucknow: Given the rise in COVID-19 positive cases, the Uttar Pradesh Government is contemplating to extend the lockdown until the end of April but the final announcement will be made only after a crucial meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Ministers slated for Saturday.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is waiting for the clearance from the Union Government and will take a call after that meeting, a senior official disclosed here on Friday.

"The situation is changing every hour and the only method to contain the spread is lockdown and social distancing. Many experts with whom the Chief Minister had meetings in the last few days have asked for an extension of the lockdown. This is no less than a national and social emergency," the official said.

The three-week lockdown is scheduled to end on April 14. The lockdown in UP was announced from March 22 while the national clampdown started from March 25.

Incidentally two states – Odisha and Punjab - have already announced the extension of lockdown. Odisha has extended it till April 30 while Punjab has extended it till May 1.

"Medical experts have projected spread of the pandemic in the coming weeks. Therefore, restrictions were essential so that the medical infrastructure is not burdened beyond its capabilities. They believe that lockdown will only delay the spread of the disease", the official said.

He said considering the spike in corona positive cases the Chief Minister has more or less made up his mind to extend the lockdown.

"There is a belief in the government that Prime Minister may extend the lockdown as all the major political parties have advocated the extension of lockdown," the official said.

In the last 24 hours, 23 new cases have been tested positive taking the total number of positive cases to 433.

So far four people have died in the state and 32 patients have recovered. Officials say that of the total positive cases, 245 are related to Tablighi Jamat.

The spurt in cases in Western UP is a matter of concern for the government because in last 24 hours five cases are reported from Agra, one in Gautam Buddha Nagar, six in Meerut, three in Hapur, five in Anroha and one each on Basti, Auriyya and Rampur.

Now, the total number of districts having COVID 19 positive patients has gone up to 40. Of this maximum, 88, cases are reported from Agra.

UNI