UP Legislature Set To Create History Despite Boycott By Oppn

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Legislature is on the verge of creating a record of sorts by holding uninterrupted sitting of both the houses on the occasion of the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Even after the opposition parties boycotted the sitting, attendance of some opposition members during the special session has given a political boost to the ruling BJP. Absence of the opposition however, took the sheen away.

The session of the Assembly and the legislature council commenced at 1100 hrs on Wednesday and is expected to continue till 2300 hrs on Thursday, thus covering 36 hours of uninterrupted sitting.

But officials confirmed on Thursday that the sitting could be extended for another 12 hours to 48 hours and end at 1100 hrs on Friday.

In the Assembly, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath commenced the Assembly with his over two-hour long speech on the UN sustainable development goals on 16 points. The CM also flayed the opposition and even termed them 'Duryodhan' for boycotting the session. The Legislative Council's opening session was addressed by deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma on Wednesday while the Chief Minister addressed the upper house on Thursday morning. However, the ruling BJP had dent into the opposition citadel, when Congress MLA Aditi Singh joined the session and addressed the assembly on late Wednesday night violating the Congress decision to boycott the sitting. Besides on Thursday, a BSP member Aslam Raini too attended the sitting in the Assembly when his party was not attending the session.

During the past 24 hours of the session in both the house, the government had fixed time for the ministers and the members to speak. The ministers mainly spoke about the achievements of their departments while the MLAs talked about the problems and other things about their constituency.

Members who were too enthusiastic about attending the session on Thursday, were seen dozing off on their chairs today after attending the entire night in the house. UNI