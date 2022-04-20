UP Legislature Monsoon Season In August: Upper House To Sit In Tilak Hall

Lucknow: The proposed monsoon session of the Uttar Pradesh legislature would commence from first week of August though this time the sitting of the legislative council or upper house will be held in Tilak Hall as the present house is under renovation.

This would be for the first time in the history that any house will be assembled in another other place instead of its original place. The decision to hold the meeting of the upper house at Tilak hall during the all party meeting called by the council chairman here on Wednesday. Sources here on Thursday said that the sitting of the legislative council will be held at Tilak Hall as the present house is under renovation. " It will take around two months more time to complete the work hence there is a proposal to hold the monsoon session at Tilak Hall by the members," sources said.

However, Congress leader in the upper house Deepak Singh has blamed the state estate department of delaying the renovation work of the house leading to change in the place of sitting during the monsoon session.

Earlier it was suggested that legislative council could also sit in the assembly but it was rejected by the council members. The Yogi Adityanath government in UP is slated to bring its first supplementary budget during this monsoon session and will approve several bills for which Ordinances have been issued. UNI