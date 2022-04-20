UP Legislature Disrupted Over Yogi's Statement On SP

Lucknow: The members of principal opposition Samajwadi Party disrupted the proceedings of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Monday over a reported statement of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, terming the SP as a promoter of terrorism, corruption and nepotism.

The Legislative Council too was disrupted by the SP members on the same issue, leading to adjournment of the Upper House for the day.

The Assembly witnessed pandemonium, when the SP members were on their toes after the Question Hour over the reported statement of the CM.

There were some anxious moments, when the entire ruling bench raised objection, when Leader of the Opposition Ram Govind Choudhury said the Chief Minister was talking of nepotism, but he too followed the same as he donned the saddle of his guru Avaidyanath and Digvijay Nath, who were in politics and he followed their footsteps.

The Assembly witnessed noisy scenes, when BJP members opposed the statement of Mr Choudhury, forcing the SP members to troupe in the Well of the House, raising anti-government slogans.

Speaker Hridya Narain Dikshit tried to pacify the members, but he failed and announced to adjourn the House.

Later, the Speaker tried to normalise the situation, but he failed and adjourned the House for the day, at around 1420 hrs, after completing the day's agenda.The SP members continued to squat in the Well, during the time of adjournment.

After the Question Hour, Mr Choudhury raised the issue through special mention under rule 110 of the House, stating that recently, media reports said that CM has said that SP has promoted terrorism, corruption and nepotism during a public meeting.

"It is very unfortunate that a CM has said such a thing. Shahid Bhagat Singh, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia, Jai Prakash Narain and several others were Samajwadi (socialist) and now a person sitting on a constitutional post was making such unsavoury statements," he said.

Replying to the charges, in the absence of Mr Adityanath, who is in Tripura for election campaigning, state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said the SP members have wrong information as the CM had not said any such thing. He also said that when the House does not take cognisance of any media report, then how they are raising such issue, based on the media.

"Yogi Adityanath is a person symbolizing sacrifice and the statement against him is not accepted," Mr Khanna said.

However, when the SP leader made charges against Mr Adityanath, Mr Khanna remarked that if the CM had said such a thing, then it was correct as the act of the SP members vindicated the charges.

"SP was biased in favour for a particular caste during its previous regime and now, when people are saying the truth, they are opposing it," he said, while adding that SP is also responsible for criminalisation of politics in the state.

Later, Mr Khanna alleged that SP members were holding the Assembly on ransom and the business of the House has been affected.

"Already, two of the total four days of the debate on Governor's address have passed without any fruitful result," he said.

The Assembly will meet tomorrow, though the leaders of the party will participate in the debate on the Governor's Address on February 15, as the Chief Minister would be present in the House on that day.

February 15 is the last day for the debate on the Governor's Address as on February 16, the Yogi government will table its second budgetary proposals for 2018-19. UNI