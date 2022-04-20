UP Legislature Adjourned Till Monday

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh legislature was adjourned on the opening day of the Monsoon Session today after offering condolence to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

In the Legislative Assembly, Speaker Hriday Narain Dixit, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chowdhury, BSP Leader Lalji Verma, Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Ajay Kumar Lallu condoled the death on behalf of their parties.

Later, the House observed a two-minute silence and the speaker adjourned it till Monday, when the Adityanath-led government is scheduled to table its first supplementary budget proposals.

The UP Legislative Council was also adjourned till Monday after paying condolence to the former prime minister. Vajpayee, 93, died on August 16 in New Delhi following prolonged illness.

Earlier, Samajwadi Party members staged a sit-in inside the Vidhan Bhawan premises against the alleged law and order problem in the state.

Before the House met, they raised slogans against "atrocities on women, rising crime and anti-farmer policies of the government". PTI