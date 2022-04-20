UP Legislators' 'Vidhayak Nidhi' Raised To Rs 2 Cr

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today announced a hike in the state MLAs local area development fund from Rs 1.50 crore to Rs two crore annually.

Responding to the demands of MLAs on the last day of the state Assembly's budget session that commenced on February 8, he said the 'vidhayak nidhi' or the fund given to MLAs for local area development will now be Rs 2 crore.

The chief minister also granted 100 handpumps to each MLA in rural areas and submersible pumps for the urban areas. To a senior BJP member's suggestion for plot or flat for legislators at subsidised rates in Lucknow, Noida or Ghaziabad, Adityanath said that it seemed unbecoming for legislators to raise demands for themselves as they are answerable to the people. To a suggestion that the 'vidhayak nidhi' be hiked to Rs five crore or works worth that amount be taken up, Adityanath said it was a good suggestion and if all the members agreed, it could be taken forward.