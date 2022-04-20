UP Legislative Council Chairman Says Son Will Get Justice; Rules Out Discord In Family

Etah: Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council Chairman Ramesh Yadav Tuesday said he had complete faith that his son, whose body was recovered from his official residence in Lucknow, will soon get justice. "I have complete faith in the law of the land...whosoever is guilty will be punished," Yadav said here.

Abhijeet Yadav's body was found under mysterious circumstances at the legislative council chairman's official residence in Lucknow on Sunday and the mother of the deceased, Mira Yadav, was arrested in connection with the case Monday.

Though police claimed that Mira Yadav had confessed to her crime, she, however, insisted that her son had committed suicide and that she was being framed. Ramesh Yadav said police were investigating the matter and the truth would be out soon.

"Whosoever is guilty will be taken to task and Abhijeet will get justice," he said, ruling out any major discord in the family.

According to police, the family members had tried to cremate Abhijeet's body but were stopped due to their timely intervention. The body was later sent for postmortem.