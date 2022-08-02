UP Legislative Council Bypolls: SP Candidate's Nomination Rejected

Lucknow: The nomination of Samajwadi Party candidate Kirti Kol for the August 11 bypolls to the Vidhan Parishad (Legislative Council), was rejected on Tuesday.

According to the returning officer, Kola's nomination was cancelled on grounds of age.

She had mentioned her age as 28 years whereas the minimum age limit for election to the the Legislative Council is 30. With the cancellation of Kol's nomination, two BJP candidates, Dharmendra Senthawar and Nirmala Paswan, are set to get elected unopposed to the upper house. —IANS