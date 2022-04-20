UP Legislative Council Adjourned Over Minister's Controversial Remarks

Lucknow: The UP Legislative Council today witnessed uproarious scenes as an agitated opposition created a ruckus over the controversial statement made by the state's Cabinet Minister Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi' against senior SP and BSP leaders.

The House was later adjourned for the day.

Notably, the UP cabinet minister, on March 3 at a programme in Allahabad, had compared senior Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leaders to mythical demons such as Ravana, Meghanada, Kumbhkarana and Shurpanakha.

While BSP leader Sunil Chittor raised strong objections to the statements made by Nandi and demanded that a censure motion should be moved against him, Leader of Opposition in the UP Legislative Council Ahmed Hasan said that no minister should use such an indecent and irresponsible language.

"BJP is spreading hatred. It will be improper to run the House if the use of such language is not curtailed," Hasan said.

He also demanded a discussion in the House on the issue.

When Chairman Ramesh Yadav intervened and said the House would take up the matter in the Zero Hour, the members of the SP and BSP stood up and raised objections over it.

During this, UP Minister Swati Singh while defending the government reminded the opposition of the indecent remarks made against her family by former BSP leader Nasimuddin Siddiqui in 2016. Soon after the SP and BSP members jumped into the well of the House, and started demanding the sacking of the UP minister. The Chairman asked the members to return to their seats, but to no avail.

Taking notice of the pandemonium in the House, he adjourned the House for twenty minutes, thrice. Hence, the Question Hour could not be taken up.

Soon, the Zero Hour that started at 12 noon amid uproar was also adjourned till 12.30 am.

Similar scenes were witnessed when the House re-assembled again, which led to the Chairman adjourning the House for the day.

The House will now meet on March 12.