UP Lawyers On Day-Long Strike To Press Demands

Lucknow: Over 3.5 lakh lawyers in Uttar Pradesh are on a day-long strike on Monday to press on their 'long pending demands'.

Due to the strike, the working at the district courts, tehsil courts and tribunals have been affected. The lawyers are holding demonstration outside the courts wearing red ribbons. The strike has been called for delay in the implementation of the Lawyers protect Act, identity cards for lawyers and 'attack on the lawyers in the state'. Meanwhile, the UP Bar Council president Harishanker Singh said that they have drawn up a prolonged agitational programme till their demands are met. On March 23, the lawyers will again go on a strike and it will be repeated on March 30. On April 15, the lawyers have planned to 'gherao' the state assembly. UNI