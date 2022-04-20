UP lawyers lawyers to strike on Monday

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court lawyers will boycott judicial work on Monday to draw the government''s attention to their long-pending demand for more funds for welfare schemes for advocates.

The high court lawyers will be joined by their counterparts from district courts and other tribunals in the boycott which was called by the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh (BCUP), the apex body for advocates in the state.

On March 2, the BCUP had called for the statewide strike to protest against the government''s delay in providing sufficient finances for welfare schemes for advocates.

BCUP chairman Hari Shankar Singh said: "As the government has continued to ignore our demands, we have no option but to boycott judicial work again."

The demands of the council include adequate security for lawyers in wake of the recent attacks on them across the state.

Outgoing secretary of Allahabad High Court Bar Association (HCBA) J.B. Singh said: "Following the call for protest by BCUP, HCBA has also passed a resolution to abstain from judicial work on March 16. Hence, lawyers in Prayagraj will abstain from judicial work on Monday."

