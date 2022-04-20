UP Lawyer’s Accident Turns Out To Be Murder

What was initially said to be an accident that led to the death of a 52-year-old lawyer, Sanjay Singh, has now turned out to be a case of murder.The Bareilly police have registered an FIR for murder against the lawyer's brother and three others on a complaint lodged by Rajni Singh, the lawyer Sanjay Singh's wife.In her complaint, Rajni alleged that Mudit was accompanied by Mayank Singh, Guddu and Rahul -- all from the same village.Sanjay was returning with his son Bittu on a bike on Tuesday night when his bike was hit by a speeding car, allegedly driven by his younger brother Mudit Pratap Singh and three others.The police are now looking for the accused who are absconding.The four have been booked for murder at the Bisharatganj police station. A police force has been deployed in the Atarchedi village to maintain law and order.Bisharatganj Station House Officer (SHO) Vijay Kumar said, "We have registered an FIR under the section of murder. The accused will be arrested soon. We have recorded the statement of the lawyer's wife and son." —IANS