UP launches tele-medicine facility in all districts

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has started tele-consultancy facility in all districts to enable non-Covid-19 patients to get medical consultation from their homes.

Addressing a meeting of Team 11 here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said that the telephone numbers of doctors who are offering their services should be publicised through newspapers and asked officials to take steps on a war footing to improve emergency health services.

The state government has set up 23,000 beds and deployed 2,481 doctors in government hospitals in 75 districts.

Over one lakh beds have been earmarked in 660 private hospitals while 41,00 isolation beds have also been set up for corona patients.

Adityanath said that special training was being given to health workers to protect themselves from getting infected.

