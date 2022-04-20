UP Lags Behind In Arogya App Downloads

Lucknow: The Centre's continued appeal to download the Arogya Setu App has met with a cold response in Uttar Pradesh as only 4.84 per cent of the 24 crore population has downloaded the COVID-19 tracking app.

However, with the strict orders of the Centre and the UP government to their employees, the number of downloads in the state has seen a marginal spike. India's most populated state, with its 2,134 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infections and 39 deaths due to it, is taking a number of steps to clamp down on the spread of the pandemic, which has so far claimed 1074 lives in India and 228,263 world.

UP, with its population of around 24 crores, has seen just around 1,20 crore downloads of the App, a meagre 4.84 per cent of the population. The government figure also shows that around 6 crore people in the state use smart phones but only around 1.20 crore have downloaded this App.

According figures released by government agency here on Thursday, only three districts --- Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad and state capital Lucknow has double figure percentage of Arogya Setu App downloads. Rest of the 72 districts, including that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Varanasi Parliamentary constituency has very low downloads.

The app was launched by the Centre to augment the initiatives to contain the risks of the disease and sharing the best practices and advisories. This is a tracking app which uses smartphone's GPS and Bluetooth features to track the Corinavirus infection.

Aarogya Setu app by using bluetooth technology, tries to determine the risk if one has been near a Covid-19 infected person (within six feet of distance) by scanning through a database of known cases across India, and using location information it determines the location one is in belongs to the infected areas based on the data available.

Figures, released on Wednesday late night says that Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida) was on the top where 631489 of the 20 lakh population have downloaded the app which was around 30.68 per cent while in the second spot is its adjoining district Ghaziabad where 687678 people have done so which is 16.47 per cent.

The population of Ghaziabad is around 41 lakhs. However, both GBN and Ghaziabad are in the NCR region and have good numbers of positive cases.

While Ghaziabad has reported 61 positive cases, GBN has around 137.

In the third place, is the state capital, though it has the highest number of downloads of 786351 but it's percentage was low to 13.72 as the population is around 57 lakhs. Besides, it has the highest number of government employees , who have downloaded the app due to compulsion. The number of positive cases here is 205.

Agra, with the highest number of Covid-positive patients at 430 and 12 deaths in the state, and sixth among the cities in the country, has just 7 per cent of download with 386325 in the population of around 55 lakhs.

Similar is the case of Kanpur where 207 people are infected has just 504728 downloads or 8.82 per cent where the population is around 57 lakhs. Varanasi is in the fourth spot with download of 11.25 per cent or 516667 where population is around 45 lakhs. There are 53 cases of Coronavirus in this holy city. Meanwhile, on the bottom are three districts of Shravasti, Badaun and Hardoi where the download ranges between 1.75 to 2.60 per cent. Shravasti has the lowest of 1.75 per cent or 24469 downloads where there are five positive cases and one death. Similarly, in Badaun the download percentage is 2.26 or 88444 where there are 16 positive cases. Hardoi ,which is a green zone , with 2 positive cases who have recovered has 2.60 per cent of downloads or 132768 in numbers. UNI