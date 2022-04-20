UP Khadi Board To Provide Employment Opportunities

Lucknow: The UP Khadi and Gramodyog Board has drawn up a massive plan to generate self-employment opportunities under the rural development schemes.

This will enable a large number of migrant workers to find suitable employment for themselves in their own villages.

Principal secretary Khadi and Gramodyog, Dr Navneet Sehgal, said on Thursday that 12 schemes had been identified and a time bound plan was being drafted for these schemes.

Dr Sehgal said, "Under these schemes, we will be able to provide employment to 1.45 lakh persons in the next one to seven months. The most prominent scheme is the 'Mati Kala Yojna' under which we will set up 2,700 micro-Mati Kala common facility centres in nine divisions of Uttar Pradesh."

He said that over 10,500 persons will earn livelihood by learning the art of pottery under the Mati Kala scheme. Under the Mukhya Mantri Gramodyog Rozgar scheme, 800 units will be set up, providing employment to 16,000 persons. Nearly 50,000 persons will get employment under other schemes being run by the Khadi board. Sehgal said that 1,200 persons will be provided tool kits and 300 persons will be given training under the 'honey mission'. Over 1,000 persons will be given solar spinning wheels also.