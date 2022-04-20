UP Joins Nation In 5th Intn'l Yoga Day Functions

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh governor Ram Naik, chief minister Yogi Adityanath along with state ministers and people from all walks of life joined the country in the fifth International Yoga Day functions in different parts of the state on Friday morning.

The main function of the government was held at the Rajbhawan where governor, CM, deputy CM Dr Dinesh Sharma along with other dignitaries joined the Yoga exercise.

Governor on the occasion said Yoga is an ancient science which keeps the mind and body healthy. He lauded the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to recognise Yoga day in the United Nations. He also gave details about the Yoga experience. CM on the occasion wished the people of the state on the International Yoga day. Yogi said he was grateful that the governor promoted Yoga in the state.

" We are holding Yoga divas in Rajbhawan since 2018 and this year too it is being held here," he said. " This life is made for Yoga and people should do it for a good and healthy life," the CM said while claiming that it is an old tradition which used to be done by the saints." We should be thankful to our PM for making Yoga an international event and bringing the globe near to our culture and tradition," he said. At the Rajbhawan, state Ayush minister Dharam Singh Saini, Lucknow Mayor Sanyukta Bhatia, chief secretary Anup Chandra Pandey along with around 1000 people attended the Yoga exercise.

Acharya Piyush Kant led the yoga exercise with CM doing it all but the governor due to health reasons did only selected exercises.

The International Yoga day is being celebrated throughout the state. Almost all the parks, gardens and even in private houses, people did Yoga exercises to join the world. June 21 is the longest day of the year and hence it was selected for the international Yoga day by the Narendra Modi government in 2015.

Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya attended the Yoga day programme in Prayagraj and state BJP president and Union minister Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey was in New Delhi. UP DGP O P Singh did yoga exercises with the policemen at the police lines in Lucknow.

UP BJP vice-president Vidyasagar Sonkar said here on Friday the International Yoga Day functions were spread out in the entire state and in almost all the districts state ministers joined the functions.

Among the prominent BJP leaders and ministers who attended the International Yoga Day programmes were union minister General (RETD) V K Singh ( Ghaziabad), UP minister Surya Pratap Shahi( Lalitpur), Swami Prasad Maurya ( Badaun), Dara Singh Chauhand( Barabanki), Dharampal Singh ( Gorakhpur), Ramapati Shastri ( Unnao), Brajesh Pathak(Sitapur), Choudhury Laxmi Narain ( Shahjahanpur), Chetan Chauhan( Farrukhabad), Srikant Sharma ( Bijnore), Sidharthnath Singh( Meerut), Mohsin Raza ( Amethi) and Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi( Rai Bareli). UNI