UP Joins Country In Celebrating 69th Birthday Of PM

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday joined the country in celebrating the 69th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with several programmes, including puja, havans and blood donation camps being held across the state.

Wishes poured in on social media networking sites on his birthday.

UP Governor Anandiben Patel, who is currently on a western UP tour, tweeted, "Adhering to the ideology of Chariaveti-Chariaveti (always walking), PM Narendra Modi is taking the country on the path of development. On his birthday I wish that the Almighty keeps him in good health and bestow upon him all the success.'

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is in Gorakhpur, in his tweet says," Heartiest wishes to our PM Shri @narendramodi Ji on his birthday. "Your dedication, commitment and vision of building a #NewIndia with mantra of "Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas" always keeps inspiring all of us. I pray for your long, healthy and prosperous life," he further said. However, on the eve of the birthday of the PM, Yogi Adityanath tweeted on Monday, "Come and celebrate PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's birthday on September 17 by taking pledge to take 3 Sankalps to every household of the country and make it a people's movement: Swachhata Hi Seva ,Water conservation and Freedom from single-use plastic.' "Among the opposition leaders, BSP president Mayawati was first to wish the Prime Minister on his birthday.

Wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 69th birthday for his long life," she posted on Twitter. In Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of the PM, BJP was celebrating the birthday in a big way by holding blood donation camp and other programme. A BJP leader donated a gold crown in the Sankat Mochan temple on the eve.

In Lucknow, a photo exhibition of the life of PM is being organised at the state BJP headquarters.

In different parts of the state, puja, havans, and bhandara were being organised praying for long life of the Prime Minister. UNI