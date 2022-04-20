UP Issues Strict Guidelines For Kanwar Yatra

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh issued a series of strict guidelines for the safe passage of the kanwar pilgrimage that started on Monday.

The state Home Department came out with a long list of Dos and Don'ts for the 'kanwariyas' who began there tough journey on the first day of the auspicious Hindu month of 'sawan'.

The Bharatiya Janata Party government here wanted to ensure that the month-long yatra in which pilgrims walk barefoot with pitchers of the holy Ganga water from Haridwar to Shiva temples in their native towns and villages, would not be disrupted in any form, an official said.

The Adityanath government has asked all 'kanwariyas' to carry valid ID cards -- voter cards, driving license or Aadhar -- so that their identity could be ascertained during routine checking.

This has been done to prevent any terror threats.

The official told IANS that the devotees have also been asked not to play any song that was offensive to other religions and communities.

Use of DJ's has been completely banned. No loud speakers or public address system would be allowed between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. In the day time too, the pilgrims need permission to do so, he added. The intelligence agencies have alerted the state police of a possible terror plan to disrupt the 'yatra'. The police was put on high alert.

Drones have been deployed to keep the Kanwar Yatra in focus. Prohibitory orders under section 144 have also been clamped in all districts and town on route of the Kanwar Yatra.

The pilgrims have also been cautioned against changing their routes as it could lead to communal tension.

The Kanwar Yatra in the past have been subject of much disdain from the people given the incidents of violence, vandalism and traffic snarls, especially on the NH-24 connecting Ghaziabad to New Delhi.

Additional traffic constables have been deployed to ensure smooth traffic.