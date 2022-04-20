UP is crime capital of India: Amit Shah

BJP President Amit Shah today accused Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav for poor law and order situation and said the state had become crime capital of the country.





''UP has become the crime capital of India, where at least 24 cases of rape, 13 murders, 19 riots, and 136 cases of theft and total 7,650 incidents of crime occur every day. A government which cannot control crime, particularly crime against women, has lost all the moral right to stay in office,'' the BJP President said, while addressing an election meeting in Mathura.





Targeting the SP-Congress alliance, the BJP President said ''it's an alliance between the two problem-ridden families, wherein one mother is unhappy with her son while in another, the father is troubled by his son. It's futile to expect anything from the two leaders (Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi), who are the 'Yuvraj' of their respective parties.





''Every day, 'Yuvraj' of the two parties go for campaigning and promise support of the people, claiming that the allaince will change the face of UP .What did Akhilesh do during the last five years as Chief Minister of UP? Now it'' too late and the voters of UP are no longer willing to tolerate such an unpopular government, even for a day,'' Mr Shah said.





''The coming together of the two Yuvraj of two political parties has grim portents for the people of UP, as the Samajwadi Party has made UP a frontline state for crime and communalism. The development of UP is possible only of the BJP government with two third majority is voted to power in UP", asserted Shah.





''This Assembly election in UP, is neither for electing MLA, Minister or Chief Minister, the election is for deciding the destiny of the state . The continuing spell of rule by the two regional parties has ruined the state and pushed it back by several decades'', BJP president said.





Countering the criticism by Akhilesh Yadav on elusive "Acche din'', as promised by the BJP in 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP president said ``Akhilesh has no right to ask for Acchedin. You just vacate the office of the Chief Minister and Acchedin would dawn in UP as Samajwadi party government has stopped the arrival of Acche Din in UP''. He said as soon as the BJP is voted to power the mafia, criminals and the land mafia who have occupied the public land and the land of the poor farmers will be brought to justice.





Shah also targeted Mulayam Singh Yadav saying "he was continuously changing his statement everyday to confuse the people of UP only to help his son Akhikesh Yadav in the state Assembly elections''.





''BJP from day one had maintained that the family dispute in the first family of the Samajwadi party was an stage managed drama scripted with the sole objective of deflecting the attention of the people from the shady record of performance of the SP government and fight the anti-incumbency", alleged Amit Shah adding the actors--Mulayam and Akhilesh played their role very well trying to get sympathy from the people but overacting by Mulayam spilled the beans.





BJP leader asked Mulayam to clarify whether he would campaign for his brother Shivpal who is contesting from Jaswantnagar seat in Etawah, whether he would campaign for Akhikesh who is not contesting himself from any of the seat. "Would Mulayam Singh campaign for the SP- Congress alliance after publically opposing it saying the alliance was absolutely unnecessary" asked the BJP leader. —UNI