UP Is 3rd In Agriculture Sector In Country: UP Min

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government has claimed that the agriculture growth rate in the state has gone up to 7.8 per cent in 2017-18 as compared to 5.6 per cent in 2015-16 with an eminent magazine puplishing that UP which was laggard at 17th spot in the country in agriculture now captures the third spot.

The disclosure was made by the state agriculture minister Surya Pratap Sahi in the state assembly during the question hour on Thursday even as SP member Manoj Kumar Pandey claimed that a government agency has said 40 per cent of the UP farmers are suffering loss in the agriculture sector with decrease in agriculture growth. The minister informed that a prominent magazine has claimed that UP has gone up to the third spot in agriculture sector while it was at 17th position during the previous Samajwadi Party regime.

" The growth rate in agriculture was also increasing day by day due to the steps taken up by the government to facilitate the farmers and to double their income as per the promise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Mr Sahi said.

However, in a written question, the minister said the number of small and marginal farmers in the state which stood at 2.15 crore in 2011-12 has gone up to 2.21 crores in 2015-16. On a specific question by the opposition members that the farmers of UP are not accepting the soil health card and were not changing the crop as per the recommendation, the government refused to comment on it saying till date 1.5 crore farmers have been issued soil health cards in the state. Mr Sahi said in Bundelkhand region, the government has prepared a roadmap to increase the agriculture field by 70 per cent by 2022. In another question of SP member Manoj Kumar Paras, the agriculture minister in his written reply said under the Pandit Deendayal Upadhaya Kisan Smridhi Yojgna, except for the Bundelkhand region, 171186 hectares of barren land in 68 districts would be made farming land by 2021-22 by spending Rs 477.33 crores. He said as per the figures of 2015,of the total 241.70 lakh hectare of land , 24.96 lakh hectares are barren. UNI