UP Investor Summit To Have Session On Defence Manufacturing, Industrial Security

Lucknow: With Uttar Pradesh government being pressured to stop registration for the much publicised first UP Investors Summit ten days before its schedule, the Yogi Adityanath government has included two special interactive sessions on Defence Manufacturing and Industrial Security during the summit.

The government has closed the gateway for registration as already more than 5,000 people have registered themselves for the summit to be held here on February 21-22.

Industrial Development Commissioner(IDC) Anup Chandra Pandey confirmed on Sunday that due to huge rush, the registration desk has been closed. "There would be around 7,000 people in the summit and already 5,000 people have been registered besides 200 eminent industrialists and businessmen. There are paucity of space as the inaugural function can accommodate only 2,300 people so we are cutting down the number of guests," he said.

However, the biggest subject in the summit would be a discussion on investment opportunities in the defence sector.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who would be inaugurating the summit on February 21, is expected to announce a mega Defence park probably in Bundelkhand region. Defence manufacturing units can also be set up in Agra,Varanasi or Gorakhpur.

"UP will also announce its Defence Manufacturing policy, third in the country, during the session, to be held on the opening day, which will be chaired by defence minister Nirmala Sitaram and defence secretary will be the chief speaker," an official here said. Representatives from private companies like Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance and others would participate in the Defence Manufacturing session.

The industrial security session would be held on Februrary 22, which will be chaired by Union home minister Rajnath Singh. Several senior officials of different security agencies including CISF would be present.

During the summit, the UP government will also hold an exhibition of electric vehicles where several automobile companies like Bajaj, Mahindra & Mahindra ,Kinetic and others would showcase their e-buses,e-cars, e-two wheeler and e- three wheeler.

Meanwhile, during the summit the government has also worked out for a session on interaction between the chief minister and the partner countries.

Mauritius, Japan, Netherlands, Finland Czech Republic and Slovakia are the six partner countries in this summit.

"Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will have one-to-one interaction with these six partner countries during the summit and each country will be given 30 minutes time," official said.

The summit will be inaugurated at 1100 hrs on February 21 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi while during the valedictory session President Ram Nath Kovind would be the chief guest and Union Finance Minister Arun Jatiely the chief speaker. Meanwhile, preparation for the summit is underway at a war-footing with entire Lucknow being beautified. All the electric poles are being lighted with LED lights while roads are being repaired.

Big hoardings are being erected showcasing the UP's potential with welcoming the guests while wall paintings will promote the rich culture and heritage of the state. UP during the summit would also launch its One District One Product(ODOP) policy to promote the state's product in the international arena.

On the other hand the government has booked 1,155 rooms in 40 hotels in the city for the guest with 355 VVIP suites have been reserved for the industrialists and their associates. The Chief Minister is slated to throw a gala dinner for the industrialists and others on the eve of the summit.

The state government has accelerated implementation of new policies in all key sectors, including industry, food processing and tourim and also has identified land in each of 75 UP districts for setting up industrial units and allocating them to investors on demand. The 11 key areas are being identified for investments namely civil aviation, IT-enabled services, dairy, electronics manufacturing, tourism, MSME, infrastructure, renewable energy, films, handloom/textile, and agro/food processing. UNI