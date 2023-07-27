UP Inland Waterways Authority To Be Formed For Expansion Of Water Transport: CM Yogi

Lucknow: Stressing that waterways transport will be expanded in the state, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said an inland waterways authority would be set up in the state for the purpose.

The chief minister discussed the development of waterways in the state at a high-level meeting and also gave necessary directions regarding the setting up of Uttar Pradesh Inland Waterways Authority, an official release issued here said.

The expansion of waterways transport in Uttar Pradesh is progressing rapidly and the National Waterway from Prayagraj to Haldia is operational, Adityanath said. There are immense possibilities for both passenger and cargo transportation in inland waterways in the state, which needs to be expanded further, the chief minister said.

Adityanath said UP is a land of perennial rivers, with most rivers having sufficient water throughout the year. Referring to the legend of Princess Suriratna, the chief minister said UP has a rich tradition of water transport. As per the legend, Korean queen Heo Hwang-ok, who some believe was born as Princess Suriratna in Ayodhya, travelled to Korea and married King Kim Suro.

“There was a time when the Princess of Ayodhya travelled through waterways to South Korea. However, in course of time, the sector was neglected,” Adityanath said.

The formation of the inland waterways authority in the state should study the functioning of the National Waterway Authority and similar systems in other states and present relevant proposals, he said.

The authority will function as a nodal authority coordinating with the Indian Inland Waterways Authority and it will regulate all activities related to it, the CM said.

Additionally, the authority will ensure compliance with environmental and safety laws related to water transportation, as well as take responsibility for conducting hydrographic surveys and inspections for the development and better utilisation of waterways, he said.

The authority would be tasked with analysing inland waterway traffic data and conducting scientific research on transportation, tourism, shipping, and navigation activities. Technical training for stakeholders, officials and employees involved in it should also be provided, he said.

Adityanath said the Transport Minister should be the ex-officio chairman of authority while a seasoned expert with extensive experience in the field should be appointed as the deputy chairman.

The Transport Commissioner of the state should be designated as the CEO of the authority and officials from departments related to finance, culture, irrigation, and forestry, among others, should be included as members, he said.

The chief minister added that illegal mining or any kind of settlement should be strictly prohibited in the catchment areas of rivers. “Vigilance is necessary in this regard. Channelisation and silt cleaning of rivers should be carried out in a timely manner,” he said.

—PTI