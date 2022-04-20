UP Information Commissioner Hafiz Usman Denounces Triple Talaq And Raises Jai Sri Ram Slogan

Moradabad: Uttar Pradesh State Information Commissioner Hafiz Usman, a Samajwadi party leader and loyalist of the senior party leader Mohammad Azam Khan today created stir by raising slogans 'Jai Sri Ram' and also opposing the triple talaq. Hafiz Usman addressing a meeting on right to information here said "what to talk of triple talaq, I am opposed to even one talaq". Later, he asked the participants in the meeting to raise slogan of 'Jai Sri Ram' along with him. The organisers of the programme objected to the conduct of Hafiz Usman, but he continued to raise slogans praising Lord Ram. Hafiz Usman also asked the muslims to raise the slogans denouncing Pakistan during the any sports event between India and Pakistan. The programme was held at the Panchayt Bhawan in Moradabad and Hafiz Usman was the chief guest. The district magistrate, Divisional Commissioner and Deputy Inspector General of police was also present in the programme on RTI. As the organisers invited Hafiz Usman to address the meeting he instead of speaking on the agenda of meeting started speaking against triple talaq. He said the victims of the triple talaq too were the daughters and sister of somebody and I strong oppose triple talaq. He exhorted the muslims "to have the courage to call a spade a spade, India is a free country where everybody has a right to ask a question yet Muslims are unable to put forward their point of view before the society". Even after the objection by the organisers of the programme Hafiz Usman continued his address. "I regret that I am the chief guest of the programme and I am the State Information Commissioner and yet I am being prevented from speaking. I have said nothing which can create discord between the Hindu and Muslims, my only wish is to clear the misunderstanding between the two communities and bring them closer". Hafiz Usman added "Hindu is the elder brother and the Muslims is younger brother". Later, the organiser that the programme has ended. UNI