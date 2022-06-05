UP Inches Closer To Milestone Of 33 Crore Vax Doses

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh will soon cross the milestone of administering 33 crore total vaccine doses.

This will be another milestone as Uttar Pradesh continues to conduct one of the most successful vaccination campaigns in the country since the rollout of the mass immunisation drive.

According to the government spokesman, Uttar Pradesh has so far given out over 32.91 crore total vaccine doses. Out of these, over 17,45,04,444 are first doses, while over 15,14,32,772 individuals are fully vaccinated.

So far, over 2,47,91,010 vaccine doses have been administered to children in the age group of 15-17 and over 1,07,57,191 vaccine doses have been administered to children in the age group of 12-14 in the state.

In terms of percentage, nearly 93 per cent of the adult population is fully vaccinated and 100 per cent have received one vaccine dose.

In the age category of 15-17, over 98 per cent of the children have received at least one dose of the vaccine. While over 77 per cent in this age category is fully vaccinated.

Uttar Pradesh started administering booster shots (precaution dose) from January 10.

Over 31.96 lakh 'precaution doses' have been administered in the state so far.

To speed up the vaccination drive for children in the state, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also asked the concerned officials to ensure adequate availability of vaccine doses in the state and encourage the eligible children to take the vaccine cover.

The government is also paying special attention to the provision of booster shots (precaution dose) to the eligible beneficiaries. —IANS