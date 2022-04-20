UP IAS officer succumbs to Covid-19

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh IAS officer Sunil Kumar Maurya succumbed to Covid-19 on Monday. He was 53.

A 2010 batch officer, Maurya was posted as special secretary in the state government. He had been sent as a nodal Covid officer to Bareilly and Sonbhadra.

The officer had been admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) last month and his condition deteriorated after he tested positive for the Covid virus.

According to an official spokesman, Maurya was given the plasma therapy, but his oxygen levels kept falling.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Kaushal Kishore and educationist Jagdish Gandhi have had a relapse of the Covid virus and have been admitted to the Medanta hospital.

Both had tested Covid positive, but had recovered completely before having a relapse.

--IANS