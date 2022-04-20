UP Hospital Deaths: CPI(M) To Stage Protest Dharnas

Kozhikode: Holding Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh responsible for deaths of more than 60 children in Gorakhpur in that state, Communist Party of India (Marxist) will hold protest dharnas across this district tomorrow demanding its resignation. The party district secretariat in a release here today said oxygen cylinder supply to Baba Raghav Das Medical College hospital, in Gorakhpur, represented in the state assembly by the Chief Minister himself, was stopped due to 'apathy' of the administration. Mr Yogi has no right to continue in office as the administration headed by him had failed to make payment to private firm supplying cylinders to the state government-run hospital causing deaths of about 66 children during the past five days, it said. The party also demanded arrest, under murder charges, of those responsible for the deaths, it said. The protest dharnas would be held in all area committee centres from 1700 hrs onwards. UNI