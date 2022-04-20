UP Honour Killing: Woman Shot Dead By Brother Over Inter-Caste Affair

Muzaffarnagar: In a suspected case of honour killing, a 22-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead by her brother over an affair with a man from a different caste in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Monday, police said.

Dhyani was shot dead by Adesh Kumar (25) in Bopada village after her family learnt about her affair with a man from a different caste, Station House Officer (SHO) Sanjiv Kumar said.

The girl's family came to know about the relationship when around four days ago the couple lodged a police complaint of harassment in a restaurant by four men, he said. Police have arrested Adesh Kumar and a case of murder has been registered, the officer said. The pistol used in the crime has also been recovered from the accused and Dhyani's body has been sent for post-mortem, the officer added. PTI