UP hoardings violate personal liberty: HC

ALLAHABAD The Allahabad High Court on Sunday said that the decision of the Lucknow district administration to put up hoardings with names, photographs and addresses of 53 anti-CAA protesters was an "absolute encroachment on personal liberty".

It called the action "highly unjust" and hoped that good sense would prevail upon the administration to remove the banners. The court reserved judgment for 2 pm on Monday.

Chief Justice Govind Mathur had had taken suo motu cognisance of the hoardings and asked Sujit Pandey, the Lucknow commissioner of police, and Abhishek Prakash, the district magistrate, to explain the law under which the hoardings were put up.

The hoardings had come up at major road crossings in Lucknow late on Thursday, allegedly on the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, which displayed the names, photos and addresses of 53 protesters.

They included the names of Shia cleric Maulana Saif Abbas, retired IPS officer SR Darapuri and Congress leader Sadaf Jafar, who were booked for violence that erupted in Uttar Pradesh in December last year.

Those named were asked to pay for damage to public property during the protests. The hoardings warned that if they failed to pay up, their property would be attached.

After the violence broke out state, Adityanath had declared that his government would take "revenge" and attach the property of anyone involved in it.

UP child rights panel visits Muzaffarnagar

Ateam from the Uttar Pradesh child rights body has visited Muzaffarnagar district in Uttar Pradesh to investigate alleged atrocities on children during violence that erupted following protests against the amended citizenship law last December.

The team, led by Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights Chairman Vishesh Gupta and member Jaya Singh, visited affected areas and recorded statements of some people. They also visited Sadat hostel and Islamia Inter College on Arya Samaj Road, where the violence took place.

Gupta told reporters that the team's visit came on the heels of a directive from the Supreme Court. The team will submit its report to the SC through the state government.

A person was shot dead and several people, including police personnel, were injured, and properties torched as violence broke out in the district during protests against the CAA on December 20, 2019. Twentyone others died in the state during the violence. PTI