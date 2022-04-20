UP high school student gang-raped, stabbed

Gonda (UP): In yet another shocking crime in Uttar Pradesh, a high school girl student in Mankapur Kotwali area of Gonda district was gang-raped and then stabbed by four men.

The girl was returning home from school on Tuesday evening when she was waylaid by four accused and dragged to a sugarcane field.

The four men, one of whom belongs to her village, raped her by turns and then stabbed her on the hand, warning her not to report the incident.

The girl returned to her home and informed her parents after which she lodged a complaint with the police.

The police spokesman at Mankapur police station said that a case had been registered against the four accused for rape and under provisions of the POCSO Act.

The girl has been sent for medical examination.

The police said that there was a dispute between the families of the accused and the victim.

No arrests have been made yet.—IANS