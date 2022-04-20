UP Has Given 28 Lakh Jobs By Investing Rs 2.75 Lakh Cr: Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday claimed that the state government was successful in making investments to the tune of over Rs 2.75 lakh crores in the state with generating jobs of over Rs 28 lakhs.

"Of the investments, Rs 1.75 crore were made in the private sector and rest Rs 1.25 lakh crores in the public sector but both have generated over 28 lakh jobs, he said.

Addressing the second ground breaking ceremony here on Sunday in presence of Union Home minister Amit shah, Yogi said the investment atmosphere has changed and now everyone is interested in coming to UP. "This second ground breaking to lay the foundation of over 250 units to the tune of over Rs 65,000 cries would certainly give additional jobs to 3 lakh people by these units," he said.

He further said that policies have been made in 16 focussed sectors while within a month time policies for three new sectors would be approved.

"UP is marching ahead in all sectors and now the state has topped in export during the past two years and in the last one year the exports from the state has gone up by 28 per cent ," he said.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister welcomed Mr Shah on his maiden visit to Lucknow after becoming the Union Home minister. "Mr Shah had always worked for the progress of the state and his working on the Vision Document of 2017 assembly polls in the state shows his commitment for the people of the state," he said while adding that he had always sought advice from Mr Shah in the governance during the past over 2 years.

The CM also thanked the industrialists for showing their interest in investing in the state and giving a positive picture of the state . He also thanked outgoing governor Ram Naik for his time to time advice for the progress of the state. UNI