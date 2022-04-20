UP Has Emerged As One Of The Top States: Governor

Lucknow: Governor Ram Naik, who is completing his tenure on July 22, said on Monday his term witnessed faster development of Uttar Pradesh, positioning it among the top states of the country.

"Though my contribution is small, but during my tenure, both-- the Samajwadi Party regime as well as the present Yogi Adityanath dispensation-- worked for the development of the state taking it to the current level," he said, while claiming that he had worked impartially in his five years term.

Refusing to comment on his future, the government made it clear that he will continue to stay in the present post till a new incumbent is appointed. "I will continue to meet you all," he said without making further comment whether his tenure would be extended or not. Addressing a press conference here, Mr Naik said,"Both Akhilesh Yadav and Yogi Adityanath were his governments and it is up to the people to decide which one was better."

Detailing about his five years term, which was also published in a booklet, the governor said his main contribution was the introduction the UP Diwas on January 24, correcting name of Dr B R Ambedkar in the government records, regularisation of the academic calendar of the universities and several other things that he took initiative of, including opening of the Rajbhawan doors to the common people.

During his five-year-old term, the Governor met 30,225 common people while 2,19,643 letters were received by the Rajbhawan. He attended 1,857 public functions, 118 university convocations and had written 1623 letters to the CM. He also issued 2279 press releases to the media and even took just leave of 22 days in his five years tenure.

The Governor said a bronze statue of Swami Vivekanand would be unveiled in the Rajbhawan on July 17 and that his effort to benefit the leprosy affected people was supported by both governments in the state. "While the SP government hiked the pension of the leprosy patients from Rs 300 per month to Rs 2500 per month, the Yogi government has sanctioned Rs 46 crore for construction of houses for them," he said.

Giving some details about the universities, Mr Naik said that he worked as a chancellor for 32 state universities and during his entire tenure along with regularisation the academic calendar, convocations were also held in regular way.

He also said his book 'Chariavati- Chariavati' has been now published in 11 languages including German. Ram Naik, a native of Maharashtra and a former Union minister, was appointed governor of UP in July, 2014 and he took the oath of the office on July 22, 2014. UNI