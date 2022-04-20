UP Has 40K Non-Muslim Immigrants, Maximum In Pilibhit

Lucknow: Of the 40,000 odd non-Muslim illegal immigrants living in Uttar Pradesh, 30,000 to 35,000 are living in Pilibhit district alone.

According to a report prepared by the Yogi Adityanath government that has been sent to the Centre, these are mainly Hindu refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

These refugees are living here for over 19 districts in the state.

The report prepared by the state government is titled, "Uttar Pradesh Mein Aaye Pakistan, Afghanistan Evam Bangladesh ke Sharnarthiyon ki Aap-beeti Kahani" and details the personal stories of the refugees. Uttar Pradesh has become the first state in the country to begin the process for implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Last week, the home department had asked all district magistrates to identify refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who had been living in their respective areas and submit a list to the government. The report has found that there are around 40,000 non-Muslim illegal immigrants in UP, mostly in the 19 districts of Agra, Rae Bareli, Saharanpur, Gorakhpur, Aligarh, Rampur, Muzaffarnagar, Hapur, Mathura, Kanpur, Pratapgarh, Varanasi, Amethi, Jhansi, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Lucknow, Meerut and Pilibhit.

Out of these, Pilibhit has the largest chunk of around 30,000 to 35,000 immigrants. Sources said that the report includes the refugees'' details and testimonies which reveal the circumstances in which the families had to move to India. --IANS