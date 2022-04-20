UP Guv Takes Exception To Akhilesh's Tweet

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik Wednesday lodged a strong objection over Akhilesh Yadav's tweet calling him a "campaigner for the BJP", saying the SP chief "disrespected those occupying constitutional posts". A Raj Bhawan statement said Naik has written a letter to Yadav over his Tuesday's tweet.

Referring to reports in a section of the media, Naik said Yadav has been quoted as saying "governor and government agencies were campaigning for the BJP and today itself the governor has gone to visit some people involved in an incident in Lucknow".

Naik said he had visited the family of an accident victim in the state capital which he considers as his duty.

The governor said he has not visited any public programme nor issued any statement since the announcement of elections. "I think that such a talk at election time is not appropriate and is not expected of you," the governor said. The SP president had tweeted on Tuesday: "BJP's election issues: Opposition and chowkidar. BJP's campaigners: Governor, government agencies and media.