UP Guv Releases Poetry Collection By Retired IAS Officer

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik Saturday released a collection of poetry penned by retired IAS officer Dr Indu Prakash Aron at the Raj Bhavan here.

Speaking after the book release, Naik said, "Dr Indu Prakash Aron has discharged his responsibilities in an appropriate manner and also enriched the literature. He has been an able administrator, litterateur, artist and a sensitive poet. The name of the book may be 'Phir Phir Adheer', but there is 'dheerta' (calmness) in his poetry and upon reading the poetry, the depth can be understood." The UP governor on this occasion termed himself as an "accidental writer". Referring to his book 'Charaiveti! Charaiveti!', Naik said, "It is only a collection of memories. The sanskrit phrase 'charaiveti! charaiveti!' means one who sits, his luck also sits. A person who sleeps, his luck also falls asleep. A persons who walks, his luck also walks." UP cabinet minister Rita Bahuguna Joshi also spoke on this occasion, and praised the poetry collection.