UP Guv Releases 'Sciencetoon' Book On COVID-19 Pandemic

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Thursday released a ''sciencetoon'' book with comprehensive information on the COVID-19 pandemic, its symptoms and prevention through precautions.

The book, named ''Bye Bye Corona'', published by Vigyan Prasar of the Department of Science and Technology, makes people aware of COVID-19 in an engaging way.

"The 220-page book contains comprehensive information on the novel coronavirus pandemic, its symptoms and prevention through precautions.

"The book ''Bye Bye Corona'' also has a very interesting chapter on the art of living with coronavirus, highlighting the methods to deal with it in a day-to -day life," the Department of Science and Technology said. The book has been written by Pradeep Srivastava, former Senior Principal Scientist at CSIR-Central Drug Research Institute (CDRI), Lucknow.

It is further planned to make a 3D version of this book to facilitate its multi-lingual adaptation across India and abroad.

"Post its launch in India, the book would soon be released in Brazil under the Brazil-India Network programme and would possibly be translated into Portuguese language," Srivastava said.

A ''scientoon'' is a cartoon communication based on science. Scientoons are meant to inform and sensitise people about scientific concepts in an intelligible and interesting way. —PTI