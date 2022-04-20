UP Guv, CM Wish People For Diwali

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday extended their greetings to the people on the occasion of Diwali and wished them happiness and prosperity.

In her message, the governor wished that the festival of Diwali brings prosperity in society in order to realise the dream of ''Atmanirbhar Bharat''.

A Raj Bhawan release said that she also asked people to remain alert in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and celebrate the festival with all necessary precautions maintaining social distancing.

The release said that she will meet eminent citizens and senior officials from 10 am to noon on Diwali.

The chief minister, in his message, said that Diwali is the festival of victory of truth, light and dharma, and prayed for happiness and good health for all the people of the state. He also appealed to the people to observe the festival in compliance with all COVID-19 protocols. —PTI