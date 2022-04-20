UP Guv Addresses Joint Legislature Session On Constitution Day

Lucknow: Amid boycott of the Congress over Maharashtra issue, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Tuesday addressed the special joint session of the state legislature on the 70th Constitution Day here on Tuesday claiming that it was the commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on one country, one flag and one Constitution' that Article 370 was scrapped from Jammu and Kashmir.

The Congress staged a sit-in in the Assembly and boycotted the joint address while the principle opposition Samajwadi Party members staged a dharna at the Choudhury Charan Singh statue in the Vidhan bhawan before attending the session. The SP members were seen sitting with red caps on their head.

UP Congress president and MLA Ajay Kumar Lalu said the party members would boycott this special session in both the houses over the violation of the Constitution by BJP in case of Maharashtra government formation. The governor in her around 20 minutes address, stressed on the Constitutional values and appealed to the members to serve the people as per its direction. "The Narendra Modi government was serving the country as per the Constitution prepared by Dr B R Ambedkar and its commitment was proved when it abrogated Article 370 and scrapped section 35 A in J&K to include it as an integral part of the country," she said. Ms Patel said that it was on November 2015, that the PM announced to celebrate Constitution Day every year on that day when he laid the foundation of the Dr B R Ambedkar memorial in Mumbai. UNI