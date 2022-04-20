UP Govt Working To Clear Pending Files: Rita Bahuguna Joshi

Allahabad: The Uttar Pradesh government has made arrangements for a speedy clearance of files pending on its table and a show cause notice will be served to ministers, officials who keep them for more than seven days.

Informing this here, Women and Child Welfare Minister Rita Bahuguna Joshi told reporters that measures have been taken to expedite this process and daily two to four departments are giving presentations. Every minister has been given the liberty to give suggestions another minister.

"It is clear that under the previous government, contracts were given arbitrarily. Budgets were represented with increased amounts," she said.

"We have decided that a probe will be done wherever it is necessary and where the investigation has been completed, action will be taken. But we will not waste time in it and it will be for the people to see before 2019 Lok Sabha elections what work we have done," she added.

Joshi said the state government has opened 5,000 purchase centers for the sale of wheat and to eliminate middlemen who made profits through unfair trade which caused losses to farmers.

"Surprise check will be conducted (at the centers) and the chief minister will himself visit then," she said. The minister said that the government's mining and liquor policies will be made clear in the next two weeks.