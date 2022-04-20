UP Govt Withdraws Security Of 105 Politicians

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has withdrawn security given to around 105 politicians and others, besides downgrading the security cover of a number of Opposition leaders. Though the present BJP government did not intervene into the Z-plus security provided to former chief ministers Mulayam Singh Yadav, his son Akhilesh Yadav and BSP President Mayawati, but the Z category security enjoyed by former UP minister and SP leader Mohammad Azam Khan, Shivpal Singh Yadav and Ram Gopal Yadav, along with Dimple Yadav, wife of Akhilesh, have been cut down to Y category. However, some have had their security cover upgraded, including senior BJP leader Vinay Katiyar, who will now get Z category security. The decision was taken late last night, following a meeting of security committee, comprising the Principal Secretary (Home), ADG (Intelligence) and ADG (Security), and the newly-appointed DGP Sulkhan Singh. So far, as many as 151 VIPs were enjoying graded security and while the cover has been totally withdrawn for 105, it has been downgraded in case of 46 VIPs, sources here today said. Prominent among those who totally lost their security cover is BSP National General Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Satish Chandra Mishra, who got security cover both from the state and the Centre. Former state Chief Secretary Alok Ranjan also got his security stripped off, along with two SP MLCs- Ashu Malik and Atul Pradhan. However, expelled SP Rajya Sabha member Amar Singh still enjoys Z category security, while another SP MP Naresh Agarwal too continues to enjoy Y category security. In a recent official meeting, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had hinted that those 'enjoying security cover for the sake of status symbol should be prepared to part with them and the security personnel should be deployed to take care of the common man'. UNI