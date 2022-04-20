UP Govt Will Take Care Of Convenience And Security Of Pilgrims In Ardhakumbh: Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today said the government will take care of security and convenience of pilgrim attending 2019 Ardhkumbh in Prayag. Mr Adityanath briefed about preparations of Ardhakumbh 2019 and met with Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad president Narendra Giri here at his official residence. Official spokesperson said here that the Chief Minister discussed briefly about the preparations of Ardhakumbh 2109 and expressed wish to meet all members of Akhara Parishad. The UP CM assured the president of Akhara Parishad that all things will be in place in Ardhakumbh as the government was very particular about that. UNI