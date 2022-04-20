    Menu
    UP Govt Will Start Dry Run Of COVID Vaccination From Jan 02: Health Secy

    April20/ 2022


    Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad on January 01 informed that tomorrow (Jan 02) state government will conduct dry run of COVID vaccination at 6 centres in Lucknow. He said, "We will conduct dry run of COVID vaccination at 6 centres including Sahara Hospital, RML Hospital, King George's Medical University and SGPGI in Lucknow tomorrow." —ANI

