UP Govt Will Honour National, Inter'l Level Players: Adityanath

Lucknow: Highlighting party's commitment towards sports, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday stated that his government would honour players who have excelled at the national and international level. Mr Adityanath also declared that UP has immense potential to produce national and international level players and alleged that during the regime of previous governments, the players did not get right opportunity and platform to present their skills. Inaugurating a three-day sporting event at Vidya Bharati here, he assured that the state government would provide every help to aspiring players. "The government will provide facilities of international standards to the players," the CM said. 'The BJP government in the state has made the beginning. Our Sports ministry is being headed by a person who himself had been an international player and knows the problems faced by players," the CM said. He said the institution like Vidya Bharati has played a crucial role in promoting sports in the state and the need of the hour is to support such organizations. 'The institution also imparts education to poor students. The light of knowledge it has kindled will help in dispelling the darkness of ignorance from the society," the CM said. The CM informed that the institution was set up in 1952 and since then has played a key role in building society. The sporting event was inaugurated by lighting a traditional lamp. Later, Mr Adityanath took salute from the participating contingent. The event is being held at Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) grounds in Mahanagar. UNI



